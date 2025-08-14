Rogers did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Rogers opened with six scoreless innings before allowing a run in the seventh and was in line for the win before the Mariners rallied in the ninth. The southpaw generated 15 whiffs on 95 pitches and has now tossed seven consecutive quality starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 10 of 11 outings this season. He'll carry a microscopic 1.43 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 60:15 K:BB across 69.1 innings into a road matchup with the Red Sox early next week.