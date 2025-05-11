Rogers (knee) made his fourth minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Saturday was an improvement for Rogers, who had given up nine runs over the first 7.2 innings during his rehab assignment. The left-hander continues to work his way back from a right knee subluxation, and he was able to throw 70 pitches in his fourth rehab outing. Rogers figures to be ready to return before the end of May following another rehab appearance or two, although it's unclear if he'll join the major-league roster or be optioned to the minors once he's eventually activated from the injured list.