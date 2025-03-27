The Orioles placed Rogers on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right knee subluxation, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Rogers suffered the injury back in January and, at last check, remained limited to throwing on flat ground. He remains without a timeline to make his season debut, and he could be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk once he's healthy.
