Rogers agreed to a one-year, $6.2 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rogers opened the 2025 season on the IL due to a right knee injury, and his strong play in the majors earned him a permanent spot in the Orioles' rotation by mid-June. He went 9-3 across 18 major-league starts and posted a 1.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB across 109.2 innings. Given his strong play down the stretch last season, Rogers figures to be a key member of the Orioles' rotation for the 2026 campaign and is a candidate to serve as the Baltimore's starter for Opening Day.