The Orioles recalled Rogers from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Rogers will start Wednesday's game on the road against the Rays. The left-handed was terrific in a spot start earlier this season, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts against the Red Sox. However, Rogers has not pitched well at Norfolk, collecting a 5.46 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings. Rogers could receive multiple starts for Baltimore while Cade Povich (hip) is out, but he's a risky proposition in fantasy.