Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Recalled to start for Orioles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled Rogers from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Rogers will start Wednesday's game on the road against the Rays. The left-handed was terrific in a spot start earlier this season, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts against the Red Sox. However, Rogers has not pitched well at Norfolk, collecting a 5.46 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings. Rogers could receive multiple starts for Baltimore while Cade Povich (hip) is out, but he's a risky proposition in fantasy.
More News
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: On taxi squad ahead of start•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Back to minors after sterling debut•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Starting second game Saturday•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Likely starting second game Friday•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Comes off IL, sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Improves in fourth rehab start•