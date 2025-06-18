The Orioles recalled Rogers from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Rogers will start Wednesday's road game against the Rays. The left-hander was terrific in a spot start for Baltimore back on May 24, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in a no-decision against the Red Sox. However, Rogers has not pitched well at Norfolk, collecting a 5.46 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings. Rogers could receive multiple starts for Baltimore while Cade Povich (hip) is on the shelf, but he's a risky proposition in fantasy.