Rogers (knee) remains limited to flat-ground work but hopes to throw off a mound before the end of spring training, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rogers is recovering from a right knee subluxation, which he suffered in January. The left-hander has been able to continue throwing since the injury, so his ramp-up might not take terribly long. However, Rogers will not be part of the Orioles' Opening Day roster, instead being assigned to the Triple-A Norfolk rotation once he's physically ready.