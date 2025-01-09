The Orioles and Rogers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.6 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rogers managed a disappointing 4.92 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 97:56 K:BB across 124.1 innings in 2024 between the Marlins and Orioles. The left-hander finished the season in the minors and would appear to currently be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot in Baltimore.