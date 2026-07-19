Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Rogers did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Astros, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Rogers opened with six scoreless innings before allowing a run in the seventh, throwing 72 of 99 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs and departing in a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old picked up where he left off heading into the All-Star break, as he's now logged five quality starts in his past six outings while allowing just five earned runs during that stretch. He'll carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 77:32 K:BB across 96.2 innings this season into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.