Rogers did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Rogers gave up runs in the third and fifth innings but was otherwise sharp, racking up 16 whiffs while landing 71 of 96 pitches for strikes. While the outing snapped the southpaw's run of 10 straight quality starts, he's still allowed three earned runs or fewer in all 15 of his outings this season. He'll take a 1.51 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 87:20 K:BB across 95.2 innings into a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.