Rogers (9-2) earned the win against the Yankees on Friday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings.

Rogers generated 17 whiffs on a season-high 106 pitches and held the Yankees hitless until the sixth inning. The southpaw has now allowed just 16 earned runs across 17 starts this season, giving up two or fewer in all but one outing. He'll carry a 1.35 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 100:26 K:BB over 106.2 innings into a road rematch with the Yankees next weekend.