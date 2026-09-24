Gibson (2-3) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Toronto, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

In his first big-league start since June 30, Gibson took advantage of a demoralized Blue Jays squad that had been eliminated from playoff contention in the first half of the twin bill. The result was the best start of the 24-year-old righty's brief career, as he fired 65 of 92 pitches for strikes in his first quality start. He's struggled to find much consistency in 2026, either in the majors or at Triple-A, but with Trevor Rogers and Chris Bassitt both set to reach free agency this offseason, there could be a spot in the 2027 rotation for Gibson.