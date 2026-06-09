Orioles' Trey Gibson: Falls apart in fifth inning

Gibson (1-1) took the loss Monday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Filling in for the injured Chris Bassitt (back), Gibson wasn't very effective in a spot start Monday. The rookie right-hander did make it through four scoreless innings initially, but the Mariners tagged him for three runs in the fifth frame. Gibson has looked overmatched at times in the major leagues, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and an alarming 5:8 K:BB over 17 innings, so he'll be tough to trust as a streaming option in his next scheduled start versus the Padres.