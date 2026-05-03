Gibson did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his major-league debut, Gibson gave up a solo home run to Ben Rice in the first inning before Aaron Judge added a two-run blast in the third. Overall, it was a decent debut for Gibson against one of the league's premier offenses. Still, he'll likely return to Triple-A with Trevor Rogers (illness) expected to rejoin the rotation soon.