Orioles' Trey Gibson: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Gibson allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers.

Gibson was able to keep the ball down, but he's now walked at least four batters in three of his four outings during this stint in the majors. The rookie right-hander's eight strikeouts were a season high. He's struggled early in his big-league career, posting a 5.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 20:18 K:BB through 26.1 innings over six outings (five starts). Until the walk rate comes down, he'll have a tough time being competitive. Gibson is tentatively projected to make his next start in a more favorable road matchup versus the Angels.