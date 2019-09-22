Mancini is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini is experiencing some soreness in his leg and will be absent from the lineup for the first time since Sept. 3. It doesn't sound as if the injury is serious, but the Orioles also wanted to get both Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis in the lineup for the team's final home contest of the season. Mancini's next chance to return to the lineup will come Monday against the Blue Jays.