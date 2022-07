Mancini's absence from the lineup Friday against the Twins is due to a carpal boss (a type of bone growth) in his right hand, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini was hit in the hand against the Blue Jays back in mid-June and missed a pair of games. His latest issue may date back to that incident. While it sounds rather worrisome, the injury apparently isn't a big deal, as Mancini expects to return to the lineup Saturday and may even appear off the bench Friday.