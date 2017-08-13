Orioles' Trey Mancini: Adjusting as scouting report grows
Mancini has come a long way in understanding how to adjust to the way pitchers attack him, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Like most rookies, Mancini has been quite streaky in his first major-league campaign. A big reason why is because the scouting report on him grows each day, giving opposing pitchers a better idea on how to get the slugger out. "It's kind of been a cycle," Mancini said. "I got challenged a lot at the beginning of the year with fastballs and everything. And then I think after I started having some success, they went to a lot of breaking stuff for a while. Then, I had a little tough go of it at first and kind of adjusted to that. Now, I think they're just kind of mixing everything." The 25-year-old's ability (and commitment) to make adjustments is a characteristic of hitters who last a long time in MLB.
