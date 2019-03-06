Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back in action
Mancini (finger) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Mancini will play for the first time since leaving Saturday's exhibition contest with a sore pinky finger. He will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and hit second in the batting order in his return.
