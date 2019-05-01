Mancini (hand) is back in the lineup as expected for the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini hadn't appeared in a game since leaving Saturday's contest after getting hit by a pitch in his right hand. He was considered likely to return Tuesday, but that day's game was postponed. He'll bat second and play right field Wednesday.

