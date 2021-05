Mancini (elbow) will bat third as the designated hitter Sunday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old sat out Saturday's doubleheader after getting hit by a pitch on the right elbow Thursday, and he'll get eased back into the lineup as the designated hitter in the series finale. Mancini has a 1.196 OPS over his past 15 games and will attempt to pick up where he left off before the injury.