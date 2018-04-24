Mancini (knee) is starting in left field and leading off Tuesday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini has been dealing with a knee injury lately, but he was able to pinch hit in Monday's game and felt no ill effects, clearing the way for him to return to the starting lineup after a few games off. The 26-year-old, who is hitting .280/.348/.415 through 21 games this season, will face Jake Faria in his return to action.