Mancini (neck) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He will man left field and bat seventh against right-hander Brandon McCarthy after missing three consecutive starts with a stiff neck. It's been a disappointing season so far for Mancini, as his average has fallen more than 70 points from a year ago. However, Statcast suggests he's been the victim of some bad luck and is deserving of an average closer to .260.