Mancini went 2-for-5 with a home run and another run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.

Mancini hit a two-run homer off Luis Garcia in the ninth inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 9-2. It was Mancini's third long ball in as many games as his power surge continues. The 27-year-old now has 24 home runs with 68 runs scored and 51 RBI while batting .283/.343/.541 on the season.