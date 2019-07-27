Orioles' Trey Mancini: Belts 24th homer
Mancini went 2-for-5 with a home run and another run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.
Mancini hit a two-run homer off Luis Garcia in the ninth inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 9-2. It was Mancini's third long ball in as many games as his power surge continues. The 27-year-old now has 24 home runs with 68 runs scored and 51 RBI while batting .283/.343/.541 on the season.
