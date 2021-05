Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Monday's victory over the Red Sox.

Mancini crushed his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning to put his team ahead 2-1, and he tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI single to center. The 29-year-old has hit safely in seven of his first nine games in May and is slashing .252/.311/.452 through 35 games on the year.