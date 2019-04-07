Mancini went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Hitting his solo blast in the first, Mancini tied the score at one. He's off to a great start in 2019, as he already has four homers in eight games. In each of his full MLB seasons, Mancini has posted between 23-26 homers, and he's well on his way to reach the 25-homer plateau again in 2019. He is also hitting .364 (12-for-33) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and eight runs in eight games.