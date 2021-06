Mancini went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Mancini hit a solo homer with one out in the first inning Sunday, and he closed the deficit with a two-run shot in the eighth. The 29-year-old now has three multi-hit games in his last five appearances, and he's gone 7-for-22 with two homers, a double, six runs and four RBI during that time.