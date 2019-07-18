Mancini went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old had been stuck in a July swoon, going 4-for-36 (.111) through his first 10 games on the month without an RBI -- much less a homer -- but he broke out in impressive fashion. Despite the slump, Mancini is still slashing .285/.346/.520 on the season with 19 home runs and 43 RBI through 89 games.