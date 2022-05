Mancini was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to soreness in his ribs, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Mancini did not start Saturday, and it appeared that he was getting a simple day off. However, manager Brandon Hyde said after the game that he was given a breather after running into the wall in Friday's game. Hyde believes Mancini will be ready to rejoin the lineup Sunday, so he could avoid missing any further action.