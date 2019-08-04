Mancini went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Mancini came to the plate in the fifth inning with the Orioles trailing 2-1 when he delivered a three-run homer, and he also provided an insurance run with an RBI groundout in the seventh. The 27-year-old has a .279/.341/.538 slash line with 26 home runs and 60 RBI in 104 games.