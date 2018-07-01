Mancini will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Angels.

Mancini made his fourth straight start as the Orioles' leadoff hitter Friday, but he's since been relegated to the heart of the order for the final two games of the series. Though Mancini's bat is beginning to come around -- he has gone 9-for-24 (.375 average) over his past seven games -- the second-year outfielder has mostly disappointed in the table-setting role this season. Tim Beckham will get the nod atop the order for the second straight contest and could run away with the role if he performs well over the next few games.

More News
Our Latest Stories