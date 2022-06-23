Mancini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 rain-shortened win over the Nationals.
Mancini provided the last runs of the game, a two-run blast in the sixth and ultimately final inning. This was his first multi-hit effort since June 3 and his first homer since June 7. The 30-year-old has battled a hand injury recently which has caused his slash line for the year to dip to .286/.365/.427. He's added seven homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 doubles through 62 contests overall.