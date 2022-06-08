Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.
Mancini went back-to-back with Cedric Mullins in the first inning. This was Mancini's third homer in his last six games, and he's gone 7-for-23 (.304) in that span. The 30-year-old's power has surged lately -- he's lifted his slugging percentage from .399 to .448 on the season just since May 31, with six homers, a triple and nine doubles through 53 contests overall. He's added 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and a .303 batting average.