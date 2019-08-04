Mancini went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Mancini knocked home a pair of runs in the second inning on a double to left field, helping the Orioles to a 6-5 victory. The 27-year-old continues to put together a solid 2019 campaign, slashing .280/.341/.539 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI over 105 games this season.