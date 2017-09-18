Orioles' Trey Mancini: Collects 77th RBI Sunday vs. Yanks
Mancini went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.
The rookie's RBI double in the third inning gave Mancini 24 doubles and 77 RBI on the year. Mancini is making the most of 2017's final month, collecting a hit in all but two of the O's games in September. He's currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 (.357) with five extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs during that stretch.
