Mancini agreed to a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
He missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer, but it was reported in November that his bloodwork showed no tumor DNA, putting him on track for a return to full baseball activities this spring. This agreement with Baltimore is another sign that the team believes in his recovery and availability for the upcoming season.
