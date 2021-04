Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Mancini kept Baltimore on top with a solo shot against Nick Neidert in the third inning. He also singled and scored in the first. The 29-year-old now holds a team-leading four homers on the season and is batting to the tune of .206/.271/.444.