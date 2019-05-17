Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk, three-run homer, and two runs scored Thursday against the Indians.

Mancini took Trevor Bauer deep in the third inning to record his ninth home run of the season. He's been hot at the dish of late, recording three homers in his past six contests while also recording at least one hit eight of his past ten games. After posting a disappointing .416 slugging percentage in 2018, Mancini has seemingly regained his power stroke by slugging .563 across 174 plate appearances this season.