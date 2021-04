Mancini is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old was originally scheduled to receive his first off day of the season Wednesday, but the game was postponed, and he started both ends of Thursday's doubleheader. Mancini is off to a slow start through 15 games with a .234/.379/.613 slash line, three homers, 11 RBI and 19 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. Ryan Mountcastle will take over at first base Sunday for Baltimore.