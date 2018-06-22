Mancini was not available off the bench Thursday due to neck stiffness, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

It initially appeared Mancini was out of the lineup as a routine day off, but it has since come out that he's dealing with a stiff neck. Manager Buck Showalter told reporters he hopes to have Mancini back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves. If Mancini is unable to give it a go, Jace Peterson or Joey Rickard would take over in left considering Chris Davis is making his return to the lineup at first base.