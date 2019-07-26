Mancini went 1-for-8 with a solo home run in Thursday's 16-inning victory over the Angels.

Mancini's only hit in the marathon game was a big one, as he slugged a 421-foot home run in the ninth inning to give his team a temporary lead. The long ball was his sixth in the last eight games, pushing his slash line to .282/.342/.535 with 23 homers and 49 RBI in 415 plate appearances this season.

