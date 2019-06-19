Orioles' Trey Mancini: Diagnosed with elbow contusion
Mancini was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Oakland with a left elbow contusion.
Mancini left the game after getting hit by a pitch, though he appears to have escaped with nothing worse than a bruise. Anthony Santander will be in line for an increased role in right field if Mancini is forced to miss time.
