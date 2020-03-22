Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Thursday that Mancini (stomach) has been released from the hospital and is scheduled to undergo additional tests in the near future, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mancini was hospitalized for roughly a week after requiring surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The Orioles aren't likely to reveal a timeline for Mancini's return to activity until more information is available following testing, but the delayed start to the Major League Baseball season could help the 28-year-old avoid missing games while he's on the mend.