Mancini went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 7-2 loss Saturday against the Athletics.

The Orioles were quiet in this one, however Mancini was still able to mark the score sheet with an RBI double off Chris Bassitt. Mancini leads the team in home runs (4) and is second in RBI (13), but has struggled to hit consistently, batting .213.