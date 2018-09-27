Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

While it's been a lackluster season overall for Mancini, he's at least ending it on a high note, slashing .302/.351/.585 over his last 14 games with two doubles, two triples and three homers.