Mancini went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored, and three RBI in a 13-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Mancini was 4-for-25 in his last seven games but appeared to bust out of the slump Saturday. The 27-year-old is enjoying a career year in which he is slashing .302/.358/.548 with 17 homers in 77 games.