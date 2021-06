Mancini went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

The 29-year-old brought home Cedric Mullins with RBI singles during the first and third innings to account for Baltimore's first two runs. Mancini has a .284/.360/.518 slash line with 11 homers, 13 doubles, 44 RBI and 31 runs through 53 games.