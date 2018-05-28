Mancini is starting at first base and hitting sixth Monday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini is hitting just .206/.291/.340 through 25 games this month, so he'll slide down to the six hole for the first time this season as he looks to get things going at the dish. Joey Rickard will man the leadoff spot Monday. If Mancini finds a groove, he should work his way back to a more favorable spot in the order.