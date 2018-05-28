Orioles' Trey Mancini: Dropped to sixth in order
Mancini is starting at first base and hitting sixth Monday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini is hitting just .206/.291/.340 through 25 games this month, so he'll slide down to the six hole for the first time this season as he looks to get things going at the dish. Joey Rickard will man the leadoff spot Monday. If Mancini finds a groove, he should work his way back to a more favorable spot in the order.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers in win Thursday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers again in rout of Rays•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Swats fifth homer in second game Saturday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard against Royals•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Receives Sunday off•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits third home run Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start