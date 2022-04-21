Mancini was ejected from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Mancini reached base on a fielding error with two outs in the top of the fourth inning Thursday but was called out after he turned slightly toward second base. Mancini and manager Brandon Hyde were ejected afterward for arguing the call, marking the first time that Mancini has been tossed from a game in his career. The 30-year-old went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and he should be available for Friday's series opener against the Angels.