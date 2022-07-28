Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays.
Entering Wednesday, Mancini had gone 0-for-23 in his previous six games. He was able to shake the slump with singles in the fifth and ninth innings. The 30-year-old still owns a .268/.345/.401 slash line with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 383 plate appearances. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Mancini's tenure with the Orioles could be nearing a close, as he's considered a trade candidate as part of the team's ongoing rebuild.